Vengaivayal case: MHC directs govt to file status report

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a status report in four weeks about the investigations of the single-member commission, constituted to investigate the human faeces found in the drinking water tank in Vengaivayal village, Pudukkottai district.



The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and PD Audikesavalu, on Monday. The government pleader said that the single-member commission which was constituted as per the MHC direction had visited the spot and investigated the issue and requested adequate time to submit the final report.

Accepting this the bench granted four weeks to file a status report about the investigation and informed that this is the last chance to submit the report.

In December last year the cruel act of mixing human faeces in the water tank used by scheduled castes in the village Vengaivayal, Pudukottai came to the light after the victims staged a protest highlighting the cruel act against them.

Meanwhile, a litigant Rajkamal moved the MHC to transfer the investigation to CBI. Subsequently the MHC directed to constitute a single-member commission by Justice M Sathyanarayanan to probe into the issue.