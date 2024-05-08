Vengaivayal caste-crime: Voice analysis sample of three taken for testing

CHENNAI: As CB-CID continues investigation for the ongoing Vengaivayal incident, voice samples of three people were collected on Wednesday at Chennai.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, the voice samples were collected for the 3 people at the Forensic Science Department, Chennai to analyse and compare with the WhatsApp conversations collected in regards of the case.

Three people in custody has voice samples recorded and transcribed in speech parts that were spoken at the crime scene.

The frequency modulations in the human voice are monitor along with the voice frequency, to match the voice sample that police found earlier in the investigation

The Special Court for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukottai, permitted the CB-CID to conduct voice analysis on three persons in connection with the case relating to mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank that supplied water to Adi Dravidar families in Vengaivayal village in the district, in December 2022.

It is reported that the three people were brought to the laboratory at Mylapore with police protection.

The Vengaivayal incident of human faeces found dumped in the overhead water tank that supplies potable water to residents of Scheduled Caste families in Vengaivayal village in the district came to light in late December 2022, was initially probed by the Pudukottai district police and subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on January 14, 2023.