Vengaivayal case: CB-CID quiz cop for suspected involvement

TIRUCHY: CB-CID sleuths picked up a police constable for the second time on the Vengaivayal issue on Thursday suspecting his involvement in the offence under the Police Act 41 A.



The case of mixing human feces in an overhead water tank belonging to a Dalit residential neighbourhood in Pudukottai district was brought to light on December 26, 2023. The Vellanur police who registered a case, could not identify the culprits and so the case was transferred to CB-CID on January 16.

Based on the direction, the CB-CID DSP Palpandi and team commenced investigation. The police have interrogated as many as 221 witnesses and held DNA tests for 31 persons and voice analysis of five persons have so far been completed.

While the case was said to be in the final stage, the CB-CID police summoned the police constable Muraliraja, a resident from Vengaivayal and attached to Manamelkudi police station in the district under the Police Act 41 A.

Responding to the summons by the CB-CID, Muraliraja appeared before the Pudukkottai CB-CID police on Thursday.

Muraliraja was previously summoned along with the witnesses and had undergone a voice analysis test.

But he was asked for the second time on Thursday suspecting his alleged involvement in the offence.

Since the case was said to be in the final stage, police security was intensified in and around Vengaivayal.