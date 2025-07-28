VCK urges Chief Justice of Madras HC to intervene in judge-advocate dispute

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has appealed to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to intervene and stop the alleged judicial misconduct against Madurai-based advocate Vanchinathan.

VCK leader Thirumavalavan expressed concern over Justice GR Swaminathan's behavior, stating that the judge had publicly threatened and accused advocate Vanchinathan of contempt of court.

The party condemned the judge's remarks, including calling the lawyer a "coward" in open court, according to Maalaimalar

The controversy came up after advocate Vanchinathan reportedly submitted a 14 page complaint against Justice Swaminathan to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

The complaint alleged that the judge displayed bias based on caste and religion in his rulings, participated in caste-related events, and made prejudiced statements.

The VCK questioned the appropriateness of Justice Swaminathan using his judicial authority against the advocate, even as the complaint involved the judge himself. The party demanded a fair and independent investigation by the Supreme Court into the allegations against Justice Swaminathan.

The statement also emphasized the need for judicial accountability and impartiality in handling such sensitive matters.

