Retd judge denies backing joint appeal in advocate Vanchinathan case

CHENNAI: Retired Justice K K Sasidharan has distanced himself from a joint appeal issued by former High Court judge K Chandru regarding judicial proceedings initiated against Madurai-based advocate S Vanchinathan by Justices G R Swaminathan and K Rajasekar of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

In a statement, Justice Sasidharan clarified that he had neither been consulted nor had he provided any written authorisation for the issuance of the letter, which bore the names of eight former judges of the Madras High Court.

“My attention has been drawn to a letter dated July 26, 2025, circulating on social media under the signature of Justice K Chandru, purportedly issued on behalf of seven other former judges, including myself. The letter mentions that ‘written confirmation’ was received from all judges. I make it clear that I was not consulted, nor did I send any such confirmation authorising Justice Chandru to release the said statement. I, therefore, dissociate myself from its contents,” Justice Sasidharan stated.

The now-controversial appeal called upon Justices Swaminathan and Rajasekar to refrain from taking further judicial action against advocate Vanchinathan, who had earlier submitted a complaint to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), raising concerns about certain judgments delivered by Justice G R Swaminathan. In his representation, he sought an inquiry against the judge for allegedly displaying casteist and communal bias while discharging his judicial duties.

On July 24, the bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and K Rajasekar had summoned Vanchinathan to the court and said that his actions prima facie amounted to criminal contempt of court. Following this, the letter from the eight retired Madras High Court judges was sent seeking to drop the contempt action against Vanchinathan.

The letter had claimed collective backing from retired judges, including Justices D Hariparanthaman, C T Selvam, Akbar Ali, P Kalaiyarasan, S Vimala, K K Sasidharan, and S S Sundar.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam has questioned how the advocate's confidential complaint surfaced on social media and raised concerns over the alleged verbal abuse in court, calling it a violation of natural justice. He urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance and initiate appropriate action, asserting that the complaint was supported by substantial evidence.

