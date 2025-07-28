Madras HC judge can’t sit on his own judgment, stop contempt case, urges CPI

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Saturday said that Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court acted inappropriately and intimidated a lawyer who had filed a formal complaint against him before the Supreme Court.

In a statement, he condemned the judge for what he called a serious overreach of judicial authority, urging the Supreme Court to intervene promptly. The complaint, submitted by advocate Vanchinathan, allegedly highlighted that several of the judge’s rulings had strayed from Constitutional principles and resulted in a miscarriage of justice.

According to Mutharasan, the advocate had submitted his complaint to the apex court respectfully and responsibly, supported by documentary evidence and without making public statements or personal attacks. The CPI emphasised that the decision to accept or reject such a complaint rests solely in the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

However, when Vanchinathan appeared in court recently over another case, Justice Swaminathan reportedly confronted him about the complaint and went so far as to call him a “coward” in open court. He stated such remarks were unbecoming of a sitting judge and had tarnished the reputation of the judiciary.

The Left leader further claimed that although the complaint against him is still pending before the Supreme Court, Justice Swaminathan has attempted to preside over related matters himself and even issued a summons to Vanchinathan, threatening contempt proceedings. He described these acts as intimidation and a grave abuse of authority. “It is a fundamental principle that no individual can sit in judgment over allegations against themselves. Justice Swaminathan’s attempt to do so is a blatant act of injustice,” Mutharasan said.

He has called on the CJ of the MHC to prevent the proceedings scheduled for Monday. He also urged the SC to expedite the hearing of the complaint and act against Justice Swaminathan.