VCK demands all-party meeting in Tamil Nadu over Karnataka's refusal to release Cauvery water

In an official statement, the Lok Sabha MP expressed shock over Karnataka's continued non-compliance with the orders of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) and warned that its stubborn refusal threatens to turn Tamil Nadu’s agricultural hub, the Delta region, into a desert.

Highlighting the gravity of the water deficit, Thirumavalavan cited data shared by CWRC Chairman Vineet Gupta, noting that against the prescribed allocation of 36.4 TMC ft (thousand million cubic feet) between June 1 and July 27 as per the 2018 Supreme Court judgment, Tamil Nadu received only about 3.6 TMC ft at Biligundlu -- a meager 10 per cent of its rightful share.

"The cumulative shortfall in water receipt since June 1 stands at nearly 33 TMC ft. Overall water released by Karnataka has barely touched 1 TMC ft cumulatively at key intervals," Thirumavalavan pointed out, emphasising the crippling effect of this deficit on local agriculture.