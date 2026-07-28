Karnataka to decide on appeal against Cauvery water release order

He also said that he will take the decision after consulting Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. "We can appeal before the Cauvery Water Management Authority," Reddy said.

Rejecting suggestions that the quantity would work out to nearly 6 TMC, he said, "No, it comes to around 4 TMC". Reddy said Karnataka's immediate concern was the availability of water in its reservoirs, particularly with the southwest monsoon yet to provide adequate inflows.

"We are facing a shortage of water. If it does not rain within the next 15 days, the shortage will become even more severe. If it rains, we will at least be able to breathe a little easier," he said.