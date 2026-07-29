Agitation intensifies in Karnataka over Cauvery water sharing with Tamil Nadu

Sporadic protests were also held in Mysuru and Mandya.

Members of a faction of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), led by its president Shivarame Gowda, and other pro-Kannada organisations, including those led by Sa Ra Govindu, held demonstrations near the Kuvempu statue in Malleswaram in this city. Protesters carried empty pots on their heads and marched raising slogans against the order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

Police erected barricades, deployed BMTC buses and detained several protesters before shifting them from the venue.