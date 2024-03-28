Vaiko, Ramadoss express grief over death of Erode MP Ganeshamoorthy

CHENNAI: Expressing grief over death of Erode MP A Ganeshamoorthy by suicide, MDMK general secretary Vaiko recalled that the demised MP had played a vital role in the foundation of the party.

Vaiko said that Ganeshamoorthy worked with him since college days and took part in anti-Hindi agitations. "When MDMK was founded, Ganeshamoorthy, who was the district secretary of DMK, left the party and worked towards growing the party with me. He led a public life that everyone irrespective of the party lauded," he added.

Ganeshamoorthy allegedly attempted to suicide after Erode parliamentary constituency was allocated to DMK and he was denied ticket to contest.

However, he succumbed without responding to treatments on Thursday morning.

It is also to be noted that, he was also imprisoned under POTA along with Vaiko.

In his condolence message, PMK founder S Ramadoss said that he was shocked. "I express my deep condolences to Vaiko, MDMK cadres and Ganeshamoorthy's family and friends," he added.