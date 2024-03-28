Erode MP Ganesamurthy passes away on Thursday

CHENNAI: Erode Member of Parliament A Ganesamoorthy from MDMK passed away on Thursday.

Ganesamoorthy, aged 77, who was elected under a DMK symbol in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was found by his son G Kabilan in an unconscious state at his house in Periyar Nagar, few days back and was hospitalised.

Earlier on Sunday, the MP had allegedly attempted suicide by consuming ‘pesticide tablet’ mixed in water and was admitted in a private hospital in Coimbatore.

A three time MP, Ganesamoorthy was also elected as an MLA from Modakurichi assembly during 1989 - 1991

According to reports, the MDMK MP from Erode, passed away at 5:05 am on Thursday due to cardiac arrest.