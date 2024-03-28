No truth in Ganesamoorthy’s death over denial of LS seat, says Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK leader Vaiko refuted charges that Erode MP A Ganesamoorthy took the extreme step as he was saddened over not getting a chance to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

“There is not even one percent truth in it. The reason could be known, if asked among his family members or party functionaries,” said Vaiko, to the media at Coimbatore International Airport.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, Ganesamoorthy joined DMK as a member out of ‘no interest’ to contest on a DMK symbol.

“Even now, if he has to be given a post in MDMK, Ganesamoorthy should resign from the membership of DMK. So I told him to contest in any constituency of his choice in the assembly polls. And, he did not have any issues with that and asked me to consider him, only if MDMK gets two seats for the Lok Sabha polls. In recent times, I came to know that he was under depression and I wouldn’t like to explain the reasons for it,” he said, while breaking down intermittently.

Further, Vaiko also said never in his dream, he thought Ganesamoorthy would take such a decision.

“I couldn’t bear his death as he is a brave and confident person,” he said.

Ganesamoorthy died around 5.05 AM due to cardiac arrest after he consumed poison and was under treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

His body has been taken to Perundurai GH for a post mortem and is likely to be kept for a public homage in Erode.