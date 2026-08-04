Vaiko, CPM P Shanmugam, Khushbu condemn Udhayanidhi's remarks against CM Vijay, Trisha

Vaiko calls for political unity

In a post on X, Vaiko said the Leader of the Opposition's remarks against the Chief Minister deserved strong condemnation.

He said Udhayanidhi Stalin, who holds the constitutional office of Leader of the Opposition, should remember the Thirukkural principle of exercising restraint in speech instead of resorting to derogatory language.

Vaiko further alleged that the speech delivered during the DMK protest, which focused on the Cauvery issue, reflected poor political standards and lowered the quality of public debate.

He also said the Cauvery issue should not be used for political posturing and maintained that Tamil Nadu's interests could be protected only if all political parties spoke in one voice, rising above political differences.