Vaiko, CPM P Shanmugam, Khushbu condemn Udhayanidhi's remarks against CM Vijay, Trisha

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and BJP state vice-president Khushbu on Tuesday condemned Leader of the Opposition and DMK Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin over his purportedly derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha during the DMK's Cauvery protest in Thanjavur on Tuesday, saying political leaders should maintain decorum in public life.
The criticism came amid mounting political backlash after videos of Udhayanidhi's speech surfaced on social media, prompting complaints from the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) women's wing and the registration of a criminal case against him.
In a post on X, Vaiko said the Leader of the Opposition's remarks against the Chief Minister deserved strong condemnation.
He said Udhayanidhi Stalin, who holds the constitutional office of Leader of the Opposition, should remember the Thirukkural principle of exercising restraint in speech instead of resorting to derogatory language.
Vaiko further alleged that the speech delivered during the DMK protest, which focused on the Cauvery issue, reflected poor political standards and lowered the quality of public debate.
He also said the Cauvery issue should not be used for political posturing and maintained that Tamil Nadu's interests could be protected only if all political parties spoke in one voice, rising above political differences.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam also criticised the remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying the language used in the public domain was obscene and unacceptable.
In a post on X, Shanmugam said the Leader of the Opposition's manner of speech deserved strong condemnation and stressed that politics should not descend into personal attacks or offensive language.
He further said speeches that demean women must come to an end and emphasised that political leaders have a responsibility to uphold civilised public discourse.
Actor and BJP state vice-president Khushbu also condemned Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks, accusing him of insulting actor Trisha on a public platform.
She questioned whether Udhayanidhi had the courage and decency to admit his mistake and apologise to Trisha, saying public representatives should exercise responsibility while addressing public meetings.
Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and DMK Youth Wing secretary, addressed the DMK's Cauvery protest in Thanjavur on Tuesday. During his speech, he purportedly made remarks with double entendres targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha.
Videos of the speech soon surfaced on social media, triggering widespread criticism. TVK strongly condemned the remarks, while its women's wing lodged complaints with the Thanjavur East Police Station and the National Commission for Women.
Based on the complaints, the Thanjavur police registered a case against Udhayanidhi Stalin under six sections, including provisions relating to offences against women. A police team later reached his residence in Neelankarai and questioned him. The police later took him away in a police vehicle for further questioning at an undisclosed location.
However, Udhayanidhi maintained that the case was an attempt to defame him, alleging that only edited portions of his speech had been circulated while the full context of his remarks had been deliberately ignored.
The TVK women's wing has also submitted a complaint to the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking action against Udhayanidhi over his purportedly derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha.