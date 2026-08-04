'I will face it legally': Udhayanidhi after being booked over remarks on CM Vijay, actor Trisha

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said he would face the case against him legally after being taken for questioning by the police over his purportedly derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha. He also accused the TVK government of trying to divert attention from the Cauvery issue.
Speaking to reporters while being taken to an undisclosed location in a police vehicle, Udhayanidhi said the government could not tolerate his criticism of its handling of the Cauvery issue during a protest in Thanjavur. "I am not anxious about my detention. I will face the case legally," he said.
Earlier today, the Thanjavur police registered a case against the DMK Youth Wing Secretary under six sections, including provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, over the controversial remarks he made during a public meeting in Thanjavur on Monday (August 3). Soon after, the DMK moved the Madras High Court seeking protection from his arrest.
As news of the police action spread, DMK workers gathered outside the Chepauk MLA's Neelankarai residence, raising slogans against the ruling government, prompting heavy police deployment and heightened security. Senior DMK leaders KN Nehru, Ma Subramanian, members of the party's legal wing and Udhayanidhi's brother-in-law V Sabareesan were also present when the LoP was briefed on the case at his residence before being taken away for further questioning.
Several DMK cadres were detained during the protest, while one cadre was seen with a bloodied nose during the scuffle.
The case stems from a DMK protest held outside the Panagal Building in Thanjavur on Monday (August 3), where Udhayanidhi criticised the TVK government over Cauvery water rights, the proposed Mekedatu dam and the waiver of farm loans.
Calling Vijay a "dummy Chief Minister", the LoP alleged that the state's administrative failures had resulted in the current situation faced by farmers. He also launched a strong attack on the state Cabinet, referring to the ministers as a "joker group" while making several allegations against the ruling establishment.
He later made controversial remarks against Vijay after the crowd chanted actor Trisha's name, drawing widespread criticism over the purportedly derogatory comments.
A police complaint was lodged at the Thanjavur East Police Station by S Bairavi, the TVK's Central District Women's Wing Organiser for Thanjavur. TVK national spokesperson Pazha Selvakumar also submitted a petition to the National Commission for Women (NCW), alleging that Udhayanidhi made defamatory, objectifying and sexually suggestive remarks against Chief Minister Vijay and a woman actor.
The petition urged the Commission to take cognisance of the speech, seek an explanation and an unconditional public apology from Udhayanidhi, and recommend legal action.
(With Bureau inputs)