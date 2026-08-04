Ministers moved by Jana Nayagan, not by ryots’ tears: Udayanidhi Stalin

Addressing party cadres during a protest in Thanjavur against the Mekedatu project, Udayanidhi said the failure to secure Cauvery water had led to the loss of kuruvai cultivation across the Delta and cast doubt over the samba crop as well. He alleged that the State government had failed to respond to the crisis.

Claiming that Tamil Nadu should have received 42 tmc ft of Cauvery water over the past two months but had received only 4 tmc ft, Udayanidhi said the government neither cared about nor understood the suffering of farmers. “While farmers were crying over crop losses, ministers were in tears after watching a movie,” he remarked.