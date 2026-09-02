Twist in AIADMK-TVK row: Esakki Subaya seeks to withdraw resignation, wants to continue as MLA

In his affidavit, Subaya said his primary concern was that his constituency should not be left without elected representative. "My concern is my constituency only. Either there should be an election paving the way for a new MLA or I should be allowed to withdraw my resignation so that the constituency isn't denied its democratic representation," Subaya told an English news channel.

However, Assembly Secretariat officials said there was no provision for an MLA to withdraw resignation once it had been accepted and the constituency declared vacant. A by-election would be the only option available to Subaya, they said.