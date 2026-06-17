Madras HC seeks Speaker’s response on plea over Three AIADMK MLAs’ resignations

During the hearing, Senior Counsel V Giri, appearing for the AIADMK, argued that the MLAs submitted their resignations on May 25 and that the resignations were accepted on the very same day, followed by the issuance of a Gazette notification. He further submitted that the legislators were admitted into the TVK on the same day, which, according to him, indicated possible horse-trading.

“There was an intention to give membership in the opposing party, which was manifested. This is what we call horse-trading. Resignation comes with the promise of many other things,” Giri submitted. He further argued that if the Speaker had conducted a proper enquiry, notice ought to have been issued to the AIADMK to enable the party to place its objections on record.