AIADMK seeks copies of MLAs' resignation papers

After meeting the Speaker in his chamber, AIADMK MLA and party whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy told reporters that the party had already submitted three representations last month, urging the Speaker to take action against the four MLAs who resigned from the AIADMK.

"The Speaker has not taken any action on our representations. We met him again on Monday seeking the clarifications we require," Krishnamoorthy said.

He said the resigned MLAs had submitted their replies to the Speaker in response to the AIADMK's representations. However, copies of those replies have not yet been shared with the party. "We have once again requested the Speaker to provide us with copies of the replies submitted by the resigned MLAs," Krishnamurthy said.

It may be noted that the Assembly Speaker Prabhakar has ordered a fresh inquiry into the resignation of four AIADMK legislators, summoning AIADMK Floor Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and the former MLAs concerned to appear for separate hearings on July 30 before a final decision is taken on the validity of their resignations.