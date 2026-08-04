TVK MLAs to meet today ahead of Tamil Nadu Budget 2026-27 session

CHENNAI: A meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLAs will be held at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, at 4 pm on Tuesday (August 4), ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly's Budget session, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The meeting comes as the House is set to reconvene on Wednesday (August 5) for the presentation of the 2026-27 General Budget, the first full-fledged budget of the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The inaugural session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly began on June 18 with the Governor's address. Discussions on the motion of thanks were held on June 19, 22 and 23, with the Chief Minister replying to the debate before the House was adjourned sine die.
The Assembly will reconvene on Wednesday for the presentation of the 2026-27 General Budget by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson.
As it is the TVK government's maiden budget, it is expected to feature several new welfare schemes and policy announcements.
The budget session is likely to continue for around one-and-a-half months, including discussions on the budget and department-wise demands for grants.
The Agriculture Budget for 2026-27 will be presented on Thursday (August 6) by Agriculture Minister R Vinoth. This will be followed by discussions in the Assembly and replies from the ministers concerned.
Ahead of the session, all TVK MLAs are expected to participate in Tuesday's meeting to deliberate on key aspects of both the General and Agriculture Budgets and review the government's priorities.
The maiden budget is expected to reflect several promises made in the TVK election manifesto.
Major assurances include a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 for women heads of families, six free LPG cylinders annually, one sovereign of gold and a silk saree for weddings, education loans up to Rs 20 lakh, health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh per family, annual free full-body health check-ups, and a monthly allowance of Rs 4,000 for unemployed graduates.
The government has already implemented 200 units of free electricity every month and announced the waiver of crop loans up to Rs 75,000.
Chief Minister Vijay has also said the Gold Ring Scheme (Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam) for newborns will be launched on September 15 to mark former Chief Minister CN Annadurai's birth anniversary. The remaining key manifesto promises are expected to find place in the upcoming budget, which will also be discussed in detail during the MLAs' meeting.