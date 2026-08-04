TVK MLAs to meet today ahead of Tamil Nadu Budget 2026-27 session

General budget

The Assembly will reconvene on Wednesday for the presentation of the 2026-27 General Budget by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson.

As it is the TVK government's maiden budget, it is expected to feature several new welfare schemes and policy announcements.

The budget session is likely to continue for around one-and-a-half months, including discussions on the budget and department-wise demands for grants.

Presentation of agriculture budget

The Agriculture Budget for 2026-27 will be presented on Thursday (August 6) by Agriculture Minister R Vinoth. This will be followed by discussions in the Assembly and replies from the ministers concerned.

Ahead of the session, all TVK MLAs are expected to participate in Tuesday's meeting to deliberate on key aspects of both the General and Agriculture Budgets and review the government's priorities.