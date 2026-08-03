TVK-led government’s youth-focused budget will offer new purpose, direction, says Minister Aadhav

The budget would be transformative, carrying announcements aimed at long-term planning for the next 50 years, he said. "The budget will not be a repetition of the previous years. Every department will present announcements with a new purpose and direction, because we are planning for the next 50 years, not just the next election."

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Summit 2026 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) attended by leading names in the industry, he invited them to invest in what he described as "India's first corruption-free State".

According to him, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had introduced an online governance system over the past 80 days, enabling people and investors to obtain government services digitally without having to visit government offices or ministers' chambers. " Invest in a corruption-free Tamil Nadu.