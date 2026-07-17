Tamil Nadu Budget to unveil healthcare push: Minister KG Arunraj

The minister made the announcement after releasing a “The 100 Year Blueprint: An Indian Doctor's Guide to Longevity” book, authored by Dr Navin Gnanasekaran here.

Addressing the gathering, Arunraj said changing lifestyles and unhealthy food habits had adversely affected public health. “Earlier generations were more knowledgeable about food. Today, despite being educated, we have become ignorant about what we eat,” he said, urging people to consume protein-rich food and avoid unhealthy dietary practices. He also cautioned against purchasing hot food and beverages in plastic covers, saying chemicals released from poor-quality plastic could harm health.