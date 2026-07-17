Tamil Nadu Budget to unveil healthcare push: Minister KG Arunraj

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will announce a series of preventive healthcare initiatives in the upcoming State Budget, including the expansion of comprehensive full-body health screening services to districts across the State, Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj said on Thursday, asserting that promoting healthy lifestyles would be a key priority of the government.
The minister made the announcement after releasing a “The 100 Year Blueprint: An Indian Doctor's Guide to Longevity” book, authored by Dr Navin Gnanasekaran here.
Addressing the gathering, Arunraj said changing lifestyles and unhealthy food habits had adversely affected public health. “Earlier generations were more knowledgeable about food. Today, despite being educated, we have become ignorant about what we eat,” he said, urging people to consume protein-rich food and avoid unhealthy dietary practices. He also cautioned against purchasing hot food and beverages in plastic covers, saying chemicals released from poor-quality plastic could harm health.
Later, talking to reporters, the minister said the upcoming Budget would contain several measures aimed at promoting preventive healthcare. “Preventing diseases before they occur is the government’s priority. The full-body health screening programme at TN Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar estate has been successful, and funds will be allocated to extend the facility to other districts,” he said.
Arunraj said the government would not discontinue welfare schemes introduced by previous administrations for political reasons but would strengthen and improve them. He also defended the ban on coloured papads made using artificial colouring agents, saying it was imposed purely on health grounds. On medical education, the minister said the State would continue pressing the Centre for additional MBBS seats in government medical colleges and establish colleges in districts that currently lack one.