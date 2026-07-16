TVK MLA poaching case: Madras HC reserves orders on plea seeking CBI probe

The First Bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, reserved orders on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged attempt to poach a TVK MLA.

During the hearing, Senior Counsel N Jothi, appearing for the petitioner, argued that complaints made by five politicians alleging attempts to poach them had not been acted upon. He contended that the police could not adopt a “pick and choose” approach and must remain neutral.

Opposing the plea, Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the petition was a proxy litigation and that a CBI probe was unwarranted since the local police was conducting the investigation properly. He further contended that any allegation of discrimination should be raised by the persons directly affected.