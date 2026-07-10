Thoothukudi District Crime Branch asks 101 questions to Anitha Radhakrishnan over 'poaching' complaint

THOOTHUKUDI: Former minister and DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan appeared before the Thoothukudi District Crime Branch (DCB) on Friday for questioning in connection with his complaint that he was pressured to resign as an MLA and join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Police questioned the Tiruchendur MLA for several hours after issuing him a summons based on a Community Service Register (CSR) entry made on his complaint. Officials said he was asked 101 questions, and his responses were recorded. The entire inquiry was also videographed.
Anitha Radhakrishnan arrived at the DCB office in the district police office complex at around 2.08 pm, accompanied by Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and a team of lawyers. The inquiry was conducted in the presence of Superintendent of Police Abhishek Gupta, Additional Superintendents of Police Arumugam and Deepu, DCB Inspector Janaki and other officials.
According to sources, the MLA's lawyers sought a copy of his recorded statement after the inquiry. As police did not immediately provide it, Anitha Radhakrishnan left without signing the inquiry report.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, the former minister said he had reiterated before the police the same allegations he had made earlier regarding what transpired when he was brought to the Superintendent of Police's office following his arrest in the defamation case over remarks against Chief Minister Vijay.
He said he had also informed investigators about an alleged conversation with two persons while he was having food inside the SP's office.
"A true DMK worker will not fear anyone," Anitha Radhakrishnan said.