Thoothukudi District Crime Branch asks 101 questions to Anitha Radhakrishnan over 'poaching' complaint

According to sources, the MLA's lawyers sought a copy of his recorded statement after the inquiry. As police did not immediately provide it, Anitha Radhakrishnan left without signing the inquiry report.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, the former minister said he had reiterated before the police the same allegations he had made earlier regarding what transpired when he was brought to the Superintendent of Police's office following his arrest in the defamation case over remarks against Chief Minister Vijay.

He said he had also informed investigators about an alleged conversation with two persons while he was having food inside the SP's office.

"A true DMK worker will not fear anyone," Anitha Radhakrishnan said.