Anitha Radhakrishnan denies Rs 50 crore poaching allegation

THOOTHUKUDI: Former minister and DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan on Tuesday (July 7) dismissed as "completely false" allegations that he or his supporters had offered Rs 50 crore to persuade TVK's Srivaikuntam MLA Saravanan to join the DMK.
Speaking to reporters after signing at the Athoor police station as part of the conditions of his bail in a defamation case related to remarks against Chief Minister Vijay, Anitha Radhakrishnan also rejected Saravanan's other allegations against him.
"I have not run a lottery business, I have not been involved in ganja trafficking, and I have not sent women to dishonour anyone," he said, hitting out at the TVK MLA in dock over such charges.
Anitha Radhakrishnan alleged that the accusations against him were baseless and should instead be directed at the TVK MLA. "First tell me what Rs 50 crore looks like. If possible, get me Rs 50 crore," he said sarcastically.
Responding to Saravanan's allegation that an attempt had been made to kill him by ramming a lorry into his vehicle, Anitha Radhakrishnan said, "Perhaps he stopped a lorry and demanded money. When it was refused, the incident might have happened."
When asked why Saravanan continued to level allegations against him, Anitha Radhakrishnan replied, "Only a tree that bears fruit is pelted with stones."