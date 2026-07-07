Anitha Radhakrishnan denies Rs 50 crore poaching allegation

Speaking to reporters after signing at the Athoor police station as part of the conditions of his bail in a defamation case related to remarks against Chief Minister Vijay, Anitha Radhakrishnan also rejected Saravanan's other allegations against him.

"I have not run a lottery business, I have not been involved in ganja trafficking, and I have not sent women to dishonour anyone," he said, hitting out at the TVK MLA in dock over such charges.