MLA poaching attempt case: Not named in FIR, Senthilbalaji writes to Triplicane police

Police sources said that the letter was sent on Tuesday in response to a summons issued by the Triplicane police directing Senthil Balaji to appear for an inquiry. The notice was handed over to his parents at their Karur residence and a lookout circular was issued. Police sources said that the MLA's name has been included in the additional case sheets.

Senthilbalaji and his brother, RV Ashok Kumar, were granted anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court last week in the same case.