MLA poaching attempt case: Not named in FIR, Senthilbalaji writes to Triplicane police

CHENNAI: Former minister and DMK MLA V Senthilbalaji wrote to the Triplicane police, via his counsel, that he was not named in the FIR on the alleged TVK MLA poaching attempt case and that he has not absconded.
Police sources said that the letter was sent on Tuesday in response to a summons issued by the Triplicane police directing Senthil Balaji to appear for an inquiry. The notice was handed over to his parents at their Karur residence and a lookout circular was issued. Police sources said that the MLA's name has been included in the additional case sheets.
Senthilbalaji and his brother, RV Ashok Kumar, were granted anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court last week in the same case.
After the initial arrests of three persons, the Chennai police said that the arrested persons acted on behalf of Senthilbalaji and Ashok Kumar, and a meeting in this regard was held at a star hotel in the city. The city police arrested another accused, Ganeshan (43) of Madurai, on Tuesday, taking the number of arrests in the case to 12.
The complainant, N Elaiyaraja, TVK MLA from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, approached the Chennai Police Commissioner on Monday (June 29, 2026) stating that he was approached by a man, identified as Thirunavukkarasu, with the offer.
Thirunavukkarasu claimed he ran a survey firm named Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS) and said he was contacting Elaiyaraja with an offer. When Elaiyaraja disconnected the call, Thirunavukkarasu called again and allegedly told the MLA to vote against the Speaker, despite being a ruling party member, and offered Rs 35 crore as an inducement. Subsequently, eight more persons were arrested.