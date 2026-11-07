TVK MLA bribery case: AIADMK leader Mannan appears before Madurai CCB police

The appearance comes a day after Mannan was arrested by a special police unit for allegedly offering Rs 15 crore to Rs 30 crore to Madurai Central TVK MLA Madhar Badhruddin, also known as Mustafa.

The AIADMK propaganda deputy secretary was accused of attempting to lure the MLA to vote against the state government in the event of a future no-confidence motion or floor test. However, a local magistrate refused his remand and released him on Friday.

Following his release, the police issued fresh summons directing him to appear in person for a detailed inquiry on Saturday.