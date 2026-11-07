TVK MLA bribery case: AIADMK leader Mannan appears before Madurai CCB police

MADURAI: AIADMK leader and former Madurai Deputy Mayor PM Mannan appeared before the Central Crime Branch police in Viswanathapuram here on Saturday for questioning in connection with an alleged attempt to bribe a TVK MLA.
The appearance comes a day after Mannan was arrested by a special police unit for allegedly offering Rs 15 crore to Rs 30 crore to Madurai Central TVK MLA Madhar Badhruddin, also known as Mustafa.
The AIADMK propaganda deputy secretary was accused of attempting to lure the MLA to vote against the state government in the event of a future no-confidence motion or floor test. However, a local magistrate refused his remand and released him on Friday.
Following his release, the police issued fresh summons directing him to appear in person for a detailed inquiry on Saturday.
The CCB registered the case based on a formal complaint lodged by the MLA's assistant, Kani.
According to the allegations, the multi-crore bribery offer was routed through the MLA's aides to strike a deal.
Investigating officials are currently examining call records and audio evidence to verify the horse-trading allegations and uncover the broader network behind the attempt.
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has strongly condemned the police action, calling the charges false and denying any intent by the party to poach ruling TVK MLAs to topple the government.
Mannan, who previously served in the DMK before joining the AIADMK, remains under active investigation.