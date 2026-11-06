AIADMK former Minister Sellur K Raju visits CCB office in Madurai

The CCB police has summoned Mannan for inquiry based on a complaint filed by TVK MLA Madhar Badhurudeen, popularly known as Mustafa, alleging that he was offered money to vote against the government in a proposed no-confidence motion.

The inquiry was conducted by M P Diya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Madurai City.

The police had issued a notice to Mannan under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing him to appear for an inquiry in Crime No. 44/26, registered under Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The notice directed him to appear before the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch-II, Madurai City, at 10 am on November 7. However, Mannan was summoned at the CCB office at around 6 am on Friday. Kani, an assistant to TVK MLA Madhar Badhurudeen, also visited the CCB office.