AIADMK former Minister Sellur K Raju visits CCB office in Madurai

MADURAI: Former AIADMK Minister Sellur K Raju along with party functionaries visited the Madurai City Central Crime Branch police offfice to meet AIADMK functionary P M Mannan who has been inquired by the police since 6 am on Friday.
The CCB police has summoned Mannan for inquiry based on a complaint filed by TVK MLA Madhar Badhurudeen, popularly known as Mustafa, alleging that he was offered money to vote against the government in a proposed no-confidence motion.
The inquiry was conducted by M P Diya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Madurai City.
The police had issued a notice to Mannan under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing him to appear for an inquiry in Crime No. 44/26, registered under Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The notice directed him to appear before the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch-II, Madurai City, at 10 am on November 7. However, Mannan was summoned at the CCB office at around 6 am on Friday. Kani, an assistant to TVK MLA Madhar Badhurudeen, also visited the CCB office.
On November 4, TVK’s Madurai Central MLA Madhar Badhurudeen, popularly known as Mustafa, told reporters that he had received phone calls from AIADMK functionaries offering him Rs 15 crore to vote against the government whenever a no-confidence motion was moved in the Assembly.
“They said, ‘Take Rs 15 crore now, and when a no-confidence motion is brought, we will offer the Rs 15 crore then,’” he had claimed, adding that he had informed the party leadership.
Mustafa asserted that no TVK MLA would switch sides even for Rs 100 crore. He is also reportedly preparing to hand over audio recordings of the alleged horse-trading conversations to the police and release them publicly.
Meanwhile, senior TVK leader and Minister R Nirmalkumar accused the DMK and the AIADMK of attempting to poach ruling party legislators ahead of the upcoming by-elections. He alleged that the two Dravidian parties had thousands of crores of rupees at their disposal and were offering between Rs 60 crore and Rs 70 crore to legislators. He also claimed that hawala money trails linked to the alleged operations were emerging in Bengaluru.
Mannan, a former Madurai Deputy Mayor, joined the AIADMK in February 2026 after spending several years in the DMK. He was earlier considered a loyalist of former Union Minister M K Alagiri.