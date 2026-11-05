Was offered Rs 30 crore by AIADMK, alleges TVK MLA Mustafa

“They said, ‘Take Rs 15 crore now, and when a no-confidence vote is brought, we will offer the Rs 15 crore then,’” he claimed. The MLA said he had informed the party leadership.

Separately, senior TVK leader and Minister R Nirmalkumar accused the opposition DMK and the AIADMK of attempting to poach the ruling party legislators ahead of the upcoming bypolls.

Addressing reporters in Madurai, he said the two Dravidian parties had thousands of crores to spend, and alleged that offers ranging from Rs 60 crore to Rs 70 crore were being made to MLA. Hawala money trails linked to these operations were already surfacing in Bengaluru, he alleged.