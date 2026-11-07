AIADMK functionary Mannan held; judge refuses custody, releases him

Mannan was arrested by the Central Crime Branch police on a complaint that he had offered money to a TVK MLA to vote against the government in a no-confidence motion.

The judge asked the police why they arrested Mannan on Friday when they issued him a summons to appear for questioning on Saturday.

The CCB police arrested Mannan after questioning him for hours, based on a complaint filed by TVK’s Madurai Central MLA Madar Badhurudeen, popularly known as Mustafa. Mustafa alleged he had received phone calls from Mannan with an offer of Rs 30 crore to be paid in two installments of Rs 15 crore each to vote in a no-confidence motion to be moved in the Assembly.

MP Diya, deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters), Madurai City, assistant commissioner Arokiyaraj and inspector Veerammal questioned him from 6 am on Friday and examined the call details on his mobile phone. The police had also summoned Kaniraj, the MLA’s personal assistant.