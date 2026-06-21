TVK government’s move to outsource waste management faces objection from ally CPI

CHENNAI: Strongly opposing the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government’s move to outsource sanitation work in 12 municipal corporations through the public-private partnership (PPP) model is facing stiff opposition from within the alliance, after CPI Tamil Nadu State Secretary R Veerapandian urged the State government to withdraw its decision.
The objection came after the government invited tenders to prepare a feasibility report for solid waste management, including garbage collection and transportation of waste to disposal sites. The proposed outsourcing plan covers the municipal corporations of Avadi, Tambaram, Hosur, Vellore, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tirupur, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy and Tirunelveli.
The proposed outsourcing plan covers the municipal corporations of Avadi, Tambaram, Hosur, Vellore, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tirupur, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy and Tirunelveli
Pointing out that engaging workers without guaranteeing their rights was against the principles of social justice, Veerapandian demanded that sanitation workers should be provided job security and permanent employment status, said a Maalaimalar report.
Veerapandian said a majority of sanitation workers belong to oppressed communities and expressed concern over the proposed outsourcing of sanitation services.
He urged the government to continue sanitation work under the existing system and ensure the welfare of workers employed in the sector.
Pointing out that engaging workers without guaranteeing their rights was against the principles of social justice, Veerapandian demanded that sanitation workers should be provided job security and permanent employment status
The move has shocked workers and unions representing them, as the ruling TVK had promised to fulfill their demands in the run up to the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Earlier, when the DMK government was in power, the workers in Chennai had gone on a strike, which lasted 165 days, before the authorities finally agreed to consider their demands before the election.
A month ago, the workers had staged a demonstration asking Chief Minister Vijay to honour his poll promises given to the workers.
The move has shocked workers and unions representing them, as the ruling TVK had promised to fulfill their demands in the run up to the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections