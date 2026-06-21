TVK government’s move to outsource waste management faces objection from ally CPI

Seeks job security for sanitation workers

Pointing out that engaging workers without guaranteeing their rights was against the principles of social justice, Veerapandian demanded that sanitation workers should be provided job security and permanent employment status, said a Maalaimalar report.

Veerapandian said a majority of sanitation workers belong to oppressed communities and expressed concern over the proposed outsourcing of sanitation services.

He urged the government to continue sanitation work under the existing system and ensure the welfare of workers employed in the sector.