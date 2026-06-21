Privatisation of SWM works in 12 corporations, workers' association raises flag

Questioning the decision, he urged the administration to instead focus on improving working conditions and regularising long-serving contract staff.

The Tamil Nadu government has initiated the process to bring solid waste collection and transportation services across 12 city municipal corporations under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The Project Development Grant Fund (PDGF) has invited bids through Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd. (TNUIFSL) for consultancy firms to prepare Detailed Feasibility Reports (DFRs) and provide transaction advisory services.