Cleanliness workers put pressure on CM Vijay to fulfil poll promises

CHENNAI: Hundreds of cleanliness workers protested against the State government demanding to fulfil its poll promises and warned that large-scale protests would return if demands including job regularisation were not met.
Organised under Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, along with LTUC-AICCTU affiliates, with sanitation workers demanding permanent jobs, implementation of wages under GO 62, withdrawal of criminal cases filed during earlier protests, weekly holidays, toilet facilities for women workers and an end to privatisation in civic work.
Speaking during a protest, advocate Bharathi, state president of UUI, accused the government of delaying talks with the workers, saying: “You don’t need time to meet corporate owners or actors. Why can’t you call labour unions and sanitation workers for talks?”
The union also warned that if promises on job regularisation were not implemented, protests similar to the earlier 13-day agitation that happened under the DMK regime would return. Repeatedly invoking promises made by TVK before coming to power, Bharathi pointed out that cleanliness workers and working-class voters had backed political change expecting job security and dignity.
Protestors demanded implementation of GO 62 wages – Rs 762 for corporation workers, Rs 648 for municipality workers, Rs 568 for town panchayat workers and Rs 492 for panchayat workers. Women workers also raised concerns over the lack of toilets and restrooms in several Corporation zones. The organisation further demanded withdrawal of more than 40 criminal cases allegedly filed against cleanliness workers during previous anti-privatisation protests.
Protestors announced that they would organise a massive march in Chennai on June 20 after collecting signatures in support of their demands, followed by a conference on July 5. They also accused officers at the protest venue of intimidating them and speaking disrespectfully to the workers. They claimed police repeatedly pressured organisers to wrap up the protest quickly despite permission being granted for the demonstration.