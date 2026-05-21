Cleanliness workers put pressure on CM Vijay to fulfil poll promises

Organised under Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, along with LTUC-AICCTU affiliates, with sanitation workers demanding permanent jobs, implementation of wages under GO 62, withdrawal of criminal cases filed during earlier protests, weekly holidays, toilet facilities for women workers and an end to privatisation in civic work.

Speaking during a protest, advocate Bharathi, state president of UUI, accused the government of delaying talks with the workers, saying: “You don’t need time to meet corporate owners or actors. Why can’t you call labour unions and sanitation workers for talks?”