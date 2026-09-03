History made in TN as Sathyabama becomes 1st woman to chair House

CHENNAI: History was created in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday when TVK MLA V Sathyabama became the first woman to preside over the proceedings from the Speaker's chair, with the moment drawing appreciation from members across party lines, including the Opposition.
Sathyabama, the Tirupur North MLA and a member of the Panel of Chairpersons, took the chair during the afternoon sitting of the Assembly's demand for grants session after the Speaker and Deputy Speaker left the House for a break.
Under the Assembly rules, a member of the Panel of Chairmen can conduct the proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
As Sathyabama conducted the House, DMK MLA Thangam Thenarasu rose to congratulate her and described the occasion as a moment of happiness for all members of the Assembly.
"There has long been an expectation that a woman should occupy the chair donated to this Assembly by Lady Wellington as the presiding officer. Today, seeing you sit in that chair, all the members of the Assembly are genuinely happy, " he said.
Praising her for conducting the proceedings with patience and dignity, Thenarasu conveyed the House's congratulations to the TVK MLA.
The Panel of Chairmen also includes TVK MLAs Vijay Saravanan and Madhar Badhurudeen, DMK MLA Kadher Batcha Muthuramalingam, AIADMK MLA Thalavai Sundaram and Congress MLA Tharagai Kathbert.
The occasion marked a significant moment in the history of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.