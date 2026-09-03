History made in TN as Sathyabama becomes 1st woman to chair House

Sathyabama, the Tirupur North MLA and a member of the Panel of Chairpersons, took the chair during the afternoon sitting of the Assembly's demand for grants session after the Speaker and Deputy Speaker left the House for a break.

Under the Assembly rules, a member of the Panel of Chairmen can conduct the proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

As Sathyabama conducted the House, DMK MLA Thangam Thenarasu rose to congratulate her and described the occasion as a moment of happiness for all members of the Assembly.