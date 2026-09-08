Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Madurantakam ahead of bypoll

CHENNAI: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force across the Madurantakam (SC) Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district following the announcement of the by-election, triggering the removal of political banners, posters, cut-outs and other campaign material.
District Election Officer and Chengalpattu Collector M Veerappan announced that the election code came into effect from Monday night and will remain in force until October 11.
Municipal workers and officials have begun removing banners, posters and cut-outs put up by political parties across the constituency. The names and photographs of political leaders displayed on plaques, flagpoles and publicity boards are also being covered or removed in accordance with election regulations. Wall writings and political graffiti are being erased by painting over them.
The Madurantakam (SC) constituency has a total electorate of 2,11,295 voters, comprising 1,03,943 men, 1,07,288 women and 64 third-gender voters.
The constituency fell vacant following the resignation of its sitting MLA, Maragatham Kumaravel. She had won the seat as an AIADMK candidate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election held on April 23. However, within days of her victory, she resigned from her Assembly membership, quit the AIADMK and joined the ruling TVK, resulting in the seat being declared vacant.
The Election Commission of India has subsequently announced by-elections for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies.
The nomination process is scheduled to begin on September 9 and will continue until September 16. Polling will be held on October 6, while the counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for October 9.
Election officials have warned that carrying cash exceeding Rs 50,000 without proper supporting documents could invite action during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Flying squad personnel will conduct checks on vehicles and individuals and may seize cash for which satisfactory documentation cannot be produced.
Those whose money is seized can approach the election authorities and reclaim it after producing valid accounts and supporting documents. Unaccounted cash, jewellery, gifts and other valuables suspected to be linked to electoral malpractice will be seized and deposited with the district treasury in accordance with election procedures.
To ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the bypoll, the Chengalpattu Collector has convened a meeting of representatives of all recognised political parties on Tuesday.