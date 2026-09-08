Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Madurantakam ahead of bypoll

The nomination process is scheduled to begin on September 9 and will continue until September 16. Polling will be held on October 6, while the counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for October 9.

Election officials have warned that carrying cash exceeding Rs 50,000 without proper supporting documents could invite action during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Flying squad personnel will conduct checks on vehicles and individuals and may seize cash for which satisfactory documentation cannot be produced.

Those whose money is seized can approach the election authorities and reclaim it after producing valid accounts and supporting documents. Unaccounted cash, jewellery, gifts and other valuables suspected to be linked to electoral malpractice will be seized and deposited with the district treasury in accordance with election procedures.

To ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the bypoll, the Chengalpattu Collector has convened a meeting of representatives of all recognised political parties on Tuesday.