Jothimani seeks action against TVK MLA over alleged harassment of Kallakurichi Collector

CHENNAI: Congress MP Jothimani has urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a proper inquiry and take stringent action against a TVK MLA over allegations that he sent obscene messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector and behaved inappropriately with her during a personal meeting.
In a statement posted on social media, Jothimani said reports were circulating that the MLA had sent objectionable text messages to the woman IAS officer and had also behaved in an unwelcome manner when he met her in person. She also referred to reports that the Kallakurichi Collector had formally lodged a complaint over the alleged incident.
Stating that the allegations should be taken seriously, Jothimani said a proper investigation must be conducted and strict action initiated if the claims were found to be true.
"Even if a woman reaches great heights through her knowledge, talent and hard work, we cannot accept a mindset that ultimately views her merely as a woman or as a body. We certainly cannot overlook such a regressive attitude," she said.
Pointing out that nearly 50 per cent of district collectors in Tamil Nadu were women, the Congress MP said this reflected Chief Minister's unwavering confidence in women's hard work, talent and administrative capabilities.
However, such alleged incidents could bring disrepute to both the government and the ruling party, she said, urging the government to take stringent action at the initial stage itself rather than allowing such conduct to continue.
Jothimani also seeking the Chief Minister's intervention in the matter.