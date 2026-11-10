Jothimani seeks action against TVK MLA over alleged harassment of Kallakurichi Collector

In a statement posted on social media, Jothimani said reports were circulating that the MLA had sent objectionable text messages to the woman IAS officer and had also behaved in an unwelcome manner when he met her in person. She also referred to reports that the Kallakurichi Collector had formally lodged a complaint over the alleged incident.

Stating that the allegations should be taken seriously, Jothimani said a proper investigation must be conducted and strict action initiated if the claims were found to be true.

"Even if a woman reaches great heights through her knowledge, talent and hard work, we cannot accept a mindset that ultimately views her merely as a woman or as a body. We certainly cannot overlook such a regressive attitude," she said.