Allegation of harassment to woman collector: Minister Rajmohan promises probe against TVK MLA

The controversy erupted after reports surfaced on social media alleging that Vignesh, who represents the Kallakurichi constituency, sent improper messages to District Collector J E Padmaja.

Addressing reporters here, the minister stated that the state administration under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment, regardless of the accused individual's political affiliation or stature.

"Under our CM's administration, if an allegation is levelled against anyone, a thorough investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken without partiality," Rajmohan said.