Allegation of harassment to woman collector: Minister Rajmohan promises probe against TVK MLA

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Tuesday assured a thorough and impartial inquiry into allegations of misconduct levelled against ruling TVK MLA Arul Vignesh, following reports that he sent inappropriate text messages to a female district collector.
The controversy erupted after reports surfaced on social media alleging that Vignesh, who represents the Kallakurichi constituency, sent improper messages to District Collector J E Padmaja.
Addressing reporters here, the minister stated that the state administration under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment, regardless of the accused individual's political affiliation or stature.
"Under our CM's administration, if an allegation is levelled against anyone, a thorough investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken without partiality," Rajmohan said.
He emphasised that formal proceedings will commence upon receipt of an official complaint, and strict legal consequences will follow if the charges are substantiated.
The issue gained traction on Monday when DMK MP Kanimozhi took to social media, accusing the lawmaker of Vijay-led TVK of harassing the district collector via text messages and making an unannounced visit to her residence.
Denying the allegations, Vignesh termed the reports entirely baseless and alleged they were part of a deliberate misinformation campaign orchestrated by the DMK's IT wing.