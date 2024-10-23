TN health dept suspends operations of hospital where YouTuber Irfan shot childbirth vlog

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Health Department on Wednesday imposed a 10-day suspension of a private hospital's operations following the controversy over YouTuber Irfan cutting the umbilical cord of their newborn during childbirth, as seen in a vlog shot there.

As per a Maalai Malar report, the Chennai-based hospital has also been fined Rs 50,000.

However, officials clarified that there will be no disruption in service for patients already receiving treatment at the hospital.

On Tuesday, the Health Department sent a notice to YouTuber Irfan and filed a police complaint against him, following outrage over a 'delivery' vlog which shows controversial footage of him cutting the umbilical cord during his wife Aaliya's labour and delivery at Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

The Director of Medical Health and Rural Services has also written to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council to look into the issue and take appropriate action against YouTuber Irfan.

After backlash from the medical fraternity, Irfan took down the controversial vlog video from his YouTube channel 'Irfansview' on Monday.