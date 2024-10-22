Four times YouTuber Irfan landed in controversy

CHENNAI: Irfan, who made his name as a YouTuber, has once again landed in a controversy, this time for the video that showed him in the hospital when his wife was delivering their child.

In the video, he is seen clamping the child’s umbilical cord, which instantly resulted in backlash from various quarters.

However, the YouTuber is no stranger to controversy. In the last 18 months alone, Irfan was involved in various controversies, from car accidents to prenatal sex determination.

Who is YouTuber Irfan?

Irfan started his YouTube channel named 'Irfans View' in 2009 – a name that puns on the popular image viewer.

The content is mostly on food and family, which helped him garner four million subscribers over the years.

The YouTuber was also part of the fifth season of the reality show, ‘Cook with Comali’.

Here are some of the recent cases where he was caught in controversy:

1. In May 2023, Padmavathi, a 52-year-old woman, died after Irfan's SUV crashed into her when she was crossing the road. A case was filed against Irfan's driver, Mohammed Azarudheen, who was behind the wheel when the accident took place. Reports said the car was heading from Chengalpattu to Chennai.

2. In May this year, Irfan posted a video on 'Irfan's View' channel titled 'Boy or Girl Baby? Gender Test', in which his wife Aaliya is shown undergoing the prenatal sex determination test at a hospital in Dubai. Unlike in India, it is not illegal in Dubai to undergo the procedure to find out the gender of the unborn child. But the Tamil Nadu Health Department issued him a notice for allegedly violating the PCPNDT Act of 1994 by revealing the sex of his unborn child in videos posted on his YouTube channel.

3. In August, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) fined the YouTuber after netizens shared an old video of him riding a sports bike without wearing a helmet. The police slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 for helmet-less riding and also another fine of Rs 500 for defective number plate.

4. In the latest controversy that emerged in October, the vlog shows footage of him clamping the umbilical cord after Aaliya delivered the child. This instantly sparked a controversy, prompting the Tamil Nadu Health Department to send a notice and file a police complaint against the YouTuber.