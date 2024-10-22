Action against YouTuber Irfan even if he apologises for childbirth vlog: TN health minister

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Health Department has sent a notice to YouTuber Irfan and filed a police complaint against him, following the controversy over a 'delivery' vlog which shows controversial footage of him cutting the umbilical cord during his wife Aaliya's labour and delivery at Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

Responding to the issue, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Irfan has violated medical regulations. Being a non-medico, the YouTuber entered the operation theatre with a camera and cut the umbilical cord of the child himself, which is done by a medical professional. He also filmed the procedure and uploaded the video, he stated.

"It is a violation of sections a and b under Article 34 of the National Medical Commission Act 2021. We have issued a notice to the concerned hospital and a police complaint has been given against the YouTuber at the Semmencherry police station," said the minister.

He also told the authorities to not let go of Irfan, in return for an apology.

Action is also being taken against the doctors and the hospital authorities who allowed him inside the operation theatre, the health minister added.

The Director of Medical Health and Rural Services too has also written to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council to look into the issue and take appropriate action against YouTuber Irfan.

After backlash from the medical fraternity, Irfan took down the controversial vlog video from his YouTube channel 'Irfansview' on Monday.

The popular YouTuber is no stranger to controversy. Earlier, he was issued a show cause notice for revealing the gender of his unborn child, which is a punishable offence in India. Later, his explanation was accepted after Irfan apologized for the gender reveal incident, the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services had said.

Irfan rose to fame by posting food reviews in Tamil on YouTube. In May last year, Irfan's SUV ran over a 52-year-old woman while she was crossing the GST Road. She died on the spot. A case had been filed against Irfan’s driver who was behind the wheel of the overspeeding car.

(With online desk inputs)