TN finances: Mega push or fiscal strain – CM Vijay unveils over Rs 79,000 cr agenda

The medium-term (1–3 years): Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000 crore disbursed as project milestones are aimed for Chennai power upgrades and regional transmission lines while the long-term (3 - 5 plus years) of Rs 35,000 plus crore drawn gradually for mega-energy assets, heavily insulated by Public-Private Partnership equity structures.

Beyond infrastructure funding, the government signaled major policy shifts for the rural economy. In addition to absorbing milk procurement costs and easing cooperative debt, Vijay announced the official withdrawal of legal cases against protesting farmers and teachers.

The government also confirmed it is dropping plans for the controversial Parandur greenfield airport, refocusing agrarian strategy toward direct financial support and cooperative credit restructuring.

While the opposition criticised the recurring welfare costs and MLA packages as unnecessary strain on a debt-laden state, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam maintains that balanced capital spending and rural relief will stimulate wider economic activity and long-term tax revenues across Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK launched a sharp attack on Vijay for prioritising personal convenience in selecting the location for new Secretariat-Assembly Complex solely because of its proximity to his residence, rather than evaluating the broader administrative needs of the state.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami argued that the state treasury is already under massive financial strain and spending Rs 1,200 crore for the administrative hub at Pattinapakkam prioritised vanity and "publicity over public welfare".

Palaniswami criticised the loan waivers initially capped at Rs 50,000 for marginal farmers and later expanded up to Rs 75,000 as "scientific deception" and betrayal of trust.

Highlighting the TVK government's own White Paper on State Finances, which notes that Tamil Nadu's overall liabilities have reached an astronomical Rs 13.18 lakh crore, the former Chief Minister sharply criticised the administration for allegedly borrowing over Rs 28,000 crore within its first 100 days of taking office without attempting any fiscal consolidation.

Former Finance Minister and DMK legislator Thangam Thennarasu pointed out major flaws in the TVK's budget data noting that while annual borrowing hovered around Rs 1 lakh crore during the DMK tenure, the TVK government skyrocketed annual state borrowing to Rs 1.22 lakh crore.

The budget actually reduced capital infrastructure expenditure by Rs 3,000 crore while allowing the state's revenue deficit to widen by Rs 7,000 crore, he claimed, seeking to disprove TVK's pre-election claims regarding fiscal prudence.