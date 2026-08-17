Fiscal vision: Vijay’s I-Day speech & Budget roadmap

Tamil Nadu’s political history shows that overcoming structural inequality requires active state intervention. Formal declarations of equality must be backed by targeted fiscal measures. The Budget’s specific provisions for Adi Dravidar and tribal communities, women, and vulnerable groups represent an effort in this direction, though their ultimate impact will depend on execution, outreach, and consistent funding.



A similar pragmatic approach is evident in welfare governance. The new administration has retained several established welfare schemes while introducing fresh initiatives. Maintaining successful ongoing schemes ensures administrative stability, while adjusting priorities allows the incoming government to address emerging needs transparently.



Ultimately, the Budget serves as the practical arena where political vision meets financial reality. Vijay’s speech outlined foundational ideals—clean governance, social harmony, development, and equity. The budget allocations offer the first tangible measure of how these principles will be executed.



Moving forward, the primary task for the government will be ensuring that fiscal prudence does not limit social mobility, and that welfare commitments extend beyond policy announcements. The coming years will demonstrate whether this policy framework can successfully integrate rapid economic growth, fiscal discipline, and lasting social justice for all sections of Tamil Nadu.

(Akhilesh Kumar is a PhD Research Scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and an Independent Writer)