Tamil Nadu: Issues at logistics level stalled critical power projects, finds CAG

The project was subsequently stalled after residents approached the National Green Tribunal over obstruction of natural drainage. The CAG noted that Tangedco had failed to identify watercourses in the project area despite the environmental clearance specifically requiring natural drainage systems to be protected.

Reliance Infrastructure made only 1 per cent progress before its contract was closed. BHEL had supplied equipment and material worth about Rs 2,325 crore, but only 13 per cent of it was used, leaving material worth around Rs 2,020 crore idle for years. Tangedco's decision to put the project on hold in 2021 also left it with a sunk cost of more than Rs 7,500 crore, according to the audit.

The ETPS Expansion project exposed weaknesses in contractor selection. Tangedco awarded the Rs 3,960.63-crore contract to LANCO despite indicators of serious financial stress in the company's accounts. The project stalled after 37 months with just 17 per cent progress, and the contract was terminated.