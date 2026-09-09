CAG flags Tamil Nadu’s fiscal stress, revenue leaks, implementation lapses

Addressing the media at a press conference here on Tuesday, principal accountant general (Audit-I), Tamil Nadu, R Thiruppathi Venkatasamy provided key insights into the findings of seven CAG reports presented in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The reports cover the State's finances for 2024-25; State revenues for the period ended March 2024; educational scholarship schemes for SC/ST/SCC students; power generation activities of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited; state public sector enterprises (SPSEs); Jal Jeevan Mission; and implementation of the Smart City Mission.