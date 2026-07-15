Anbumani seeks CBI probe into diff-abled inmate's custodial death

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday condemned the alleged custodial torture and death of a differently abled remand prisoner in Nagercoil Sub Jail and demanded that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging attempts by prison and police authorities to cover up the incident.
In a statement, Anbumani said reports suggesting that Sabarinathan, a differently abled man from Eethankadu near Suchindram in Kanniyakumari district, was tortured to death by prison personnel were deeply shocking and disturbing.
Anbumani alleged that prison officials had assaulted Sabarinathan after he repeatedly questioned why he had been jailed despite claiming innocence. He further referred to allegations by the victim's family that Sabarinathan had died on Sunday night and that officials later staged events to make it appear that he was alive when taken to the hospital on Monday morning.
Claiming that both the police and prison departments had attempted to suppress the facts, Anbumani said an impartial investigation by the State police would not inspire confidence. Drawing parallels with the Sathankulam custodial deaths and the Madapuram Ajith Kumar case, both of which were transferred to the CBI, he demanded a similar probe into the Nagercoil incident.
He also urged the State government to ensure that bail is denied to the arrested prison officials until the investigation is completed, provide Rs 50 lakh compensation to the victim's family, and offer a government job to Sabarinathan's wife. Anbumani further called for an inquiry into the deaths of four persons who allegedly died in police custody in Tamil Nadu during the past two months.