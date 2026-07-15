Anbumani seeks CBI probe into diff-abled inmate's custodial death

In a statement, Anbumani said reports suggesting that Sabarinathan, a differently abled man from Eethankadu near Suchindram in Kanniyakumari district, was tortured to death by prison personnel were deeply shocking and disturbing.

Anbumani alleged that prison officials had assaulted Sabarinathan after he repeatedly questioned why he had been jailed despite claiming innocence. He further referred to allegations by the victim's family that Sabarinathan had died on Sunday night and that officials later staged events to make it appear that he was alive when taken to the hospital on Monday morning.