TN Budget 2026: TVK's maiden Budget rebrands welfare programmes under 'Vetri' banner

Several schemes announced in the Budget are either continuations or revamped versions of existing programmes with modified nomenclature. The government's flagship housing programme, Vetri Veedu Thittam, which aims to convert huts into pucca houses, builds upon the State's long-standing rural housing initiatives.

The Budget also announced Super Clean Super Campus, a school cleanliness initiative that resembles the earlier "Engal Palli, Milirum Palli" programme introduced during the previous DMK regime.

Likewise, the proposed Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Schools of Excellence, aimed at improving hostel facilities in schools, is viewed as an extension of programmes implemented under the previous government.