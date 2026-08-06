TN Budget 2026: TVK's maiden Budget rebrands welfare programmes under 'Vetri' banner

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated maiden Budget of the TVK-led government did not unveil many major welfare schemes, with several announcements largely rebranding existing programmes introduced by previous DMK and AIADMK governments under new names carrying the prefix "Vetri", the middle word in the party's name, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Several schemes announced in the Budget are either continuations or revamped versions of existing programmes with modified nomenclature. The government's flagship housing programme, Vetri Veedu Thittam, which aims to convert huts into pucca houses, builds upon the State's long-standing rural housing initiatives.
The Budget also announced Super Clean Super Campus, a school cleanliness initiative that resembles the earlier "Engal Palli, Milirum Palli" programme introduced during the previous DMK regime.
Likewise, the proposed Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Schools of Excellence, aimed at improving hostel facilities in schools, is viewed as an extension of programmes implemented under the previous government.
Welfare schemes such as the distribution of laptops, bicycles, goats and sheep have also been implemented by successive DMK and AIADMK governments in different forms over the years.
The Annan Seer to Brides Scheme also bears resemblance to the Thalikku Thangam Scheme introduced during the AIADMK regime under former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, under which eligible women received an eight-gram gold coin for marriage assistance.
Similarly, the Budget renamed the long-running Self-Help Group programme, introduced by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 1989, as the Singappengal Valimaippaduthum Thittam.
Other initiatives, including skill training for unemployed youth, crop loan waivers, and urban and rural housing schemes, have also been presented under the "Vetri" branding, although their objectives remain largely unchanged.
Among the few new welfare announcements, Thai Maaman Thanga Modhiram Thittam, which had already been announced earlier and is scheduled to be launched in September, stood out as the government's only major new populist scheme.
Explaining the limited scope for announcing new welfare programmes, the Budget document stated, "The State's fiscal position is in the red. The government has inherited a treasury burdened with debt. The process of repair has begun, but it will take at least two years to restore fiscal prudence."