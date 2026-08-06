TN Budget 2026: TVK gives Tamil Nadu budget a Vetri makeover

The TVK-led government’s maiden budget that was presented on Wednesday (August 5) was an exercise in restraint where repair and fiscal consolidation priority over even poll promises.

Less than two months after it released a White Paper on State’s financial situation, a move to score political points over its rivals, the government would continue on the same path of huge borrowings and sizeable deficit, both of which it justified as part of running a State that is on the rise.

There were indeed new measures, ranging from the populist one-sovereign gold and silk saree for brides (Annan Seer Scheme) to future-focused ones like ‘Arivagam’, touted as India’s first dedicated AI and Innovation city. There were also ones like 200 integrated student hostels with one lakh beds, phased rollout of smart electricity meters, and renewable energy push.

Then there was the renaming drive, from free laptops for college students, skill training scheme, goat rearing scheme for women, housing scheme, etc. that were given the TVK’s favourite prefix, ‘Vetri’.