TN Budget 2026 LIVE | Rs 44,527 crore for school education, Rs 9,818 crore for social welfare; liquor cess target at Rs 16,000 crore

1. Aandror Development Scheme – Rs 250 crore allocated for tribal habitations to improve housing, roads, drinking water, streetlights, livelihood infrastructure, community assets, and education-related facilities.

2. Equal Opportunity for All – Rs 462.41 crore allocated to protect the 69% reservation policy through legal efforts and continue the 7.5% medical quota for government school students.

3. Welfare of Persons with Disabilities – Rs 1,485 crore allocated.

4. Social Welfare & Women's Rights – Rs 9,818 crore allocated.

5. Annanin Seer Scheme – Financial assistance for women's marriages with 8 grams of gold and one silk saree; Rs 812 crore allocated.

6. Secular Social Justice Initiatives – Educational assistance for minorities; Haj subsidy increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000; Rs 1.05 crore for Christian and Muslim women's self-help groups; Rs 34 crore for burial ground and cemetery development.

7. Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme Expansion – Extended to Classes 6-8; benefits 15.14 lakh students; Rs 710 crore allocated.

8. New Old Age Homes – 12 new old age homes to be established across 12 districts; Rs 6.6 crore allocated.

9. Transgender Welfare – Subsidised loans for self-employment with grants up to Rs 50,000; 'Aran' shelter homes in 5 districts; short-stay homes in 15 districts.

10. Anganwadi Upgradation – 500 dilapidated Anganwadi centres to get new buildings with drinking water, toilets, electricity, and improved child-friendly infrastructure.

11. Senior Citizens' Recreation Centres – Libraries, yoga, meditation and indoor recreation facilities to be established initially in 5 districts.