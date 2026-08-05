TN Budget 2026 LIVE | Rs 44,527 crore for school education, Rs 9,818 crore for social welfare; liquor cess target at Rs 16,000 crore

Finance Minister Marie Wilson is presenting the first Budget of the TVK government, outlining its fiscal roadmap and key policy initiatives for 2026-27. So far, the government has projected Rs 16,000 crore in additional revenue, including Rs 1,000 crore from a liquor production cess, and announced Rs 129 crore for the 'Super Clean, Super Campus' scheme in 10,000 government schools. It has also announced constitution of a Revenue Enhancement Committee.
*.School Education Department: Rs 44,527 crore
*.Higher Education Department: Rs 8,393 crore
*.Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department: Rs 2,022 crore
*.Special Programme Implementation Department: Rs.17,150 crore
*.Cooperation Department: Rs 8,028 crore
*.Agriculture Department: Rs 14,984 crore
Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced that the Tamil Nadu government will provide five goats free of cost under a 100% subsidy to widows, destitute women, transgender persons and persons with disabilities. The Budget has allocated Rs 110 crore for the livelihood support scheme.
The Tamil Nadu government will organise Tamil Nadu Rural Games to promote and showcase the State's traditional sports on the global stage. The Budget has earmarked Rs 42 crore for the initiative, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced.
The Tamil Nadu government will establish Thai (Mother) Care service and assistance centres for pregnant women across the State. Expectant mothers nearing delivery can stay at these centres and receive free accommodation, food, medical care and continuous health monitoring. The Budget has allocated Rs 23 crore for the initiative, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced.
The Tamil Nadu government will establish five regional cancer care hospitals under a Hub-and-Spoke model to strengthen oncology services across the State. The Budget also provides for cancer research and development, with an allocation of Rs 10 crore.
TN Budget 2026: From anganwadis and senior citizens to disability and transgender welfare, key announcements
1. Aandror Development Scheme – Rs 250 crore allocated for tribal habitations to improve housing, roads, drinking water, streetlights, livelihood infrastructure, community assets, and education-related facilities.
2. Equal Opportunity for All – Rs 462.41 crore allocated to protect the 69% reservation policy through legal efforts and continue the 7.5% medical quota for government school students.
3. Welfare of Persons with Disabilities – Rs 1,485 crore allocated.
4. Social Welfare & Women's Rights – Rs 9,818 crore allocated.
5. Annanin Seer Scheme – Financial assistance for women's marriages with 8 grams of gold and one silk saree; Rs 812 crore allocated.
6. Secular Social Justice Initiatives – Educational assistance for minorities; Haj subsidy increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000; Rs 1.05 crore for Christian and Muslim women's self-help groups; Rs 34 crore for burial ground and cemetery development.
7. Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme Expansion – Extended to Classes 6-8; benefits 15.14 lakh students; Rs 710 crore allocated.
8. New Old Age Homes – 12 new old age homes to be established across 12 districts; Rs 6.6 crore allocated.
9. Transgender Welfare – Subsidised loans for self-employment with grants up to Rs 50,000; 'Aran' shelter homes in 5 districts; short-stay homes in 15 districts.
10. Anganwadi Upgradation – 500 dilapidated Anganwadi centres to get new buildings with drinking water, toilets, electricity, and improved child-friendly infrastructure.
11. Senior Citizens' Recreation Centres – Libraries, yoga, meditation and indoor recreation facilities to be established initially in 5 districts.
1. RS 44,527 crore allocated for school education.
2. RS 8,393 crore allocated for higher education.
3. RS 277 crore to provide helmets and bicycles to 5.32 lakh Class 11 government and aided school students in 2026–27.
4. RS 10 crore to modernise public libraries into digital libraries.
5. 12th standard syllabus to be updated to include NEET-oriented content.
6. RS 2,000 crore allocated under the Vetri Thiran Payirchi Thittam for skill development.
7. 300 government schools in urban areas to receive modern science laboratories.
8. RS 10 crore to establish Tamil Nadu Students Hostel Development Corporation (TNSHIC/SPV).
9. TN-SUDAR scheme: RS 3,200 crore project to build 200 hostels, with the government contributing RS 640 crore (20%).
10. RS 10 crore for a new initiative to strengthen AI and robotics training in government industrial training institutes (ITIs).
11. RS 3 crore for a minor and small industries apprenticeship training scheme, targeting 22,500 youth over five years.
12. RS 90 crore to establish five new industrial training institutes (ITIs).
The Tamil Nadu government has expanded the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to cover students of Classes 6 to 8. The scheme will benefit 15.14 lakh students studying in 15,414 schools, with an allocation of Rs 710 crore.
As Tamil Nadu's first Budget session commenced, Opposition leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with TVK MLAs, arrived at the Assembly.
The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 2,022 crore to the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department in the 2026-27 Budget, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced.
1. Rs 150 crore allocated for the Vetri Thiran Payirchi Thittam (skills training scheme)
2. 12th pass students and graduates can benefit from the scheme.
3. 20,000 youth from government and private sectors will receive training annually.
4. Monthly financial assistance will be provided to eligible trainees during the training period.
5. 5,000 government school students will receive TN SPARK training.
6. A new AI Economy Mission will be launched to equip students, graduates and professionals with AI skills.
7. Five institutions will receive special financial assistance to promote AI-related education and research.
8. Rs 17,150 crore allocated for the School Education Department.
9. Rs 2,022 crore allocated for the Higher Education Department.
The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 7 crore for a drug abuse awareness programme in schools. Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson also announced that the Drugs Free Tamil Nadu mobile app will be strengthened to enable the public to report incidents related to the spread of narcotics.
The Tamil Nadu government will set up 10 Olympic Centres of Excellence across the State to nurture athletes with the goal of winning Olympic gold medals. The Budget has allocated Rs 50 crore for the initiative
The Tamil Nadu government will establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to improve student hostel infrastructure across the State. An initial allocation of Rs 10 crore has been made for the initiative
Rs 560 crore allocated for 'Thaimaman Thanga Modhiram' (Gold Ring) scheme. Under the scheme, every child born in govt hospitals to families permanently residing in Tamil Nadu will receive a one gram gold ring.
The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 44,527 crore to the School Education Department in the Budget. Of this, Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for the Vetri Laptop Scheme for college students, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced.
The Tamil Nadu government has announced the 'Puthiya Payanam Puthiya Vegam scheme', under which 5.32 lakh Class 11 students will receive bicycles equipped with helmets and water bottles. The scheme has been allocated Rs 277 crore in the State Budget, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said.
The Tamil Nadu government has announced a modernisation programme for 3,734 government schools at an estimated cost of Rs 2,132 crore. An allocation of Rs 300 crore has been made for the project in the current financial year
The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 25 crore for the restructuring and modernisation of the State school curriculum
Finance Minister announced that the government will soon constitute a Revenue Enhancement Committee to identify measures for increasing the State's revenue.
Rs 129 crore allocated for 'Super Clean, Super Campus' scheme in 10,000 government schools
Tamil Nadu expects ₹1,000 crore from liquor production cess, ₹15,000 crore through revenue measures; Revenue Enhancement Committee to be set up, says Finance Minister Marie Wilson
Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced that the Thaimaman Seer Thittam will be launched on September 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai.
Modern residential schools for Classes 9-12 to be set up; free uniforms and textbooks to be provided for them, says Minister Marie Wilson
Under 'Super CM', TVK government to roll out 'Super Campus' and 'Super Safety' initiatives
The Tamil Nadu government has reaffirmed its goal of transforming the state into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036, outlining the vision as a key long-term economic objective in the Budget. - Finance Minister Marie Wilson
TVK government will not allow public money to be looted: Finance Minister Marie Wilson reiterates anti-corruption stand
Finance Minister N Marie Wilson quoted the Thirukkural, "Pirappokkum Ella Uyirkkum Sirappovvaa Seithozhil Vettrumaiyaan" ("Birth is common to all living beings; distinction arises only from the different work they perform.") , at the start of his maiden Budget speech in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
Finance Minister N Marie Wilson began presenting the State Budget by paying tribute to the ideological leaders of the party before commencing her maiden Budget speech.
Ahead of the Assembly elections, the TVK had made several key promises, including a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women heads of families until the age of 60 under the Madhippumikku Magalir Thittam and an unemployment allowance for jobless youth.
The TVK-led government’s first State Budget, which would be presented on Wednesday (August 5), would feature several major announcements across sectors, with a special focus on youth, Minister Aadhav Arjuna said.
The budget would be transformative, carrying announcements aimed at long-term planning for the next 50 years, he said. "The budget will not be a repetition of the previous years. Every department will present announcements with a new purpose and direction, because we are planning for the next 50 years, not just the next election."
Setting the stage for a fiery beginning for the Budget session of the Assembly on Wednesday, the police on Tuesday arrested opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin of the DMK on charges of making derogatory comment against actor Trisha Krishnan and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during his speech at a protest over Cauvery water sharing in Thanjavur a day earlier. Udhayanidhi was released on station bail later in the day, as directed by the Madras High Court based on Advocate General Vijay Narayan’s submission that the State government had no intention to seek his judicial remand.
“Our Assembly strategy will be finalised on Wednesday morning. But we will raise the issue of his arrest vigorously in the House," said a DMK leader.
The government is preparing the Budget amid severe financial constraints and limited fiscal space. Owing to the shortage of funds, it has so far refrained from announcing major welfare schemes, except for the Thaimaman Thanga Modhiram Scheme (Gold Ring scheme).
Tamil Nadu is likely to become the second State in the country, after Odisha, to introduce a dedicated Climate Budget, with the State government expected to earmark up to Rs 3,000 crore for climate change mitigation and adaptation measures in the Budget to be presented on Wednesday.
A significant portion of the allocation is likely to be utilised for tackling coastal erosion across Tamil Nadu's 14 coastal districts, besides supporting compensation and rehabilitation measures for fishing communities affected by sea erosion and extreme weather events.
Sources added that the proposed fund could also be used for the restoration and ecological rejuvenation of the Pallikaranai marshland, one of the State's most critical wetlands,
CHENNAI: The first Budget of the Chief Minister Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government will be presented in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday (August 5) amid a politically charged atmosphere.
Expected announcements: The Budget could provide clarity on TVK's poll promises, including Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women heads of families under the Madhippumiku Magalir Thittam and an unemployment allowance for jobless youth.
Budget being prepared amid severe financial constraints, with the govt so far avoiding major welfare announcements except for the Thaimaman Thanga Modhiram (Gold Ring) Scheme
Budget expected to outline govt's fiscal priorities, welfare schemes and development roadmap.
Budget will focus on youth and long-term development, with transformative announcements across sectors aimed at shaping Tamil Nadu over the next 50 years: Minister Aadhav Arjuna
The govt is also likely to unveil its "Vetri Tamilagam" (Prosperous Tamil Nadu) vision plan.
DMK MLAs are likely to boycott the session to protest the arrest of Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Agriculture Budget to be presented on Thursday by Agriculture Minister R Vinoth.
General discussion will be followed by Demands for Grants, with the Assembly session expected to continue for around 25 days.