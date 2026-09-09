Tiruttani temple opens free phone counter but devotees still irked

However, the move has drawn opposition from devotees, who said the additional process would further increase their waiting time, according to a Daily Thanthi report. Devotees already have to wait around two to three hours for darshan, and they said they now have to spend nearly another half an hour depositing their phones and about 30 minutes collecting them after darshan.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department had banned devotees from carrying mobile phones into 58 temples under its control in Tamil Nadu. Under the new arrangement, which came into effect on September 1, devotees can deposit their phones at designated counters before entering the temples.