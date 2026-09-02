Tamil Nadu

Only camera phones banned inside temples, not ordinary phones: HR&CE minister S Ramesh

The move follows similar restrictions already in force at major temples, including Palani, Tiruchendur, Madurai, and Rameswaram.
Devotess handling their phone at the counter before entering the temple premises at the Parthasarathy temple in Chennai.
Devotess handling their phone at the counter before entering the temple premises at the Parthasarathy temple in Chennai.(Photo: Hemanathan M)
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CHENNAI: The ban on carrying mobile phones into 52 major temples was applicable to camera-enabled phones, but ordinary handsets without camera can still be taken inside, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister S Ramesh clarified on Tuesday (September 1).

5 rupee fee is charged per mobile in the counter.
5 rupee fee is charged per mobile in the counter.(Photo: Hemanathan M)

The restriction, which came into force on September 1, is aimed at preserving the sanctity of temples and ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for devotees during worship, the minister said in a statement.

Clarifying the scope of the measure, he said there was no restriction on carrying ordinary mobile phones that do not have facilities to take photographs or record videos.

The move follows similar restrictions already in force at major temples, including Palani, Tiruchendur, Madurai, and Rameswaram.

Devotees waiting in a queue to submit their phones in the counter at the Parthasarathy temple in Chennai.
Devotees waiting in a queue to submit their phones in the counter at the Parthasarathy temple in Chennai.(Photo: Hemanathan M)

The department said the measure was intended to prevent photography, video recording, selfies, and reels inside temple premises, which could affect the worship experience of other devotees.

For devotees carrying camera phones, secure deposit counters and lockers have been arranged at the temples.

A nominal charge of Rs 5 per phone has been fixed to meet the expenses of staff, lockers, and related technological facilities, and is not intended as temple revenue, the minister said.

Inside the counter at the temple.
Inside the counter at the temple.(Photo: Hemanathan M)

Temple administrations have been instructed to increase the number of counters wherever necessary to reduce waiting time. Devotees have also been advised to leave their phones at home, in their accommodation or in their vehicles, wherever possible, to avoid queues and congestion.

The minister appealed to devotees and the public to extend their cooperation to ensure a peaceful worship environment and safeguard the tradition and sanctity of temples.

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