Only camera phones banned inside temples, not ordinary phones: HR&CE minister S Ramesh

The restriction, which came into force on September 1, is aimed at preserving the sanctity of temples and ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for devotees during worship, the minister said in a statement.

Clarifying the scope of the measure, he said there was no restriction on carrying ordinary mobile phones that do not have facilities to take photographs or record videos.

The move follows similar restrictions already in force at major temples, including Palani, Tiruchendur, Madurai, and Rameswaram.