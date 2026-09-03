Chennai: Devotees face difficulties at temple mobile phone deposit centres due to lack of Gpay facility

As mobile phones are not permitted inside these temples, devotees are required to deposit their phones at designated deposit centres located within the temple premises.

During special occasions, weekends and peak hours, the deposit centres witness a large number of devotees, resulting in long queues to deposit and collect the phones after darshan. Devotees lamented this added to the time required to complete their temple visit.

A devotee, Sridhar, said, “There is generally no problem at the mobile phone deposit centres on normal days. However, during special occasions and weekends, when the crowd increases, devotees have to wait for a long time both to deposit and collect their phones. As a result, it takes additional time to enter the temple and have darshan.”